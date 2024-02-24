Delhi SHOCKER! Class 6 Student Detained For Murder Of 14-Yr-Old Schoolmate In New Usmanpur

A class 6 student was detained for the murder of his 14-year-old schoolmate in New Usmanpur area of Delhi, police said Saturday.

Delhi News: A 12-year-old has been detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly murdering his 14-year-old schoolmate in New Usmanpur area of the national capital, officials said Saturday. According to the police, the accused, a class 6 student of a private school was involved in an altercation with the victim and punched him in the face, resulting in a busted nose.

The victim– a student of Class 8 in the same school, died due to blood loss, police said.

“The students had a fight over some petty issue outside the school and the accused punched the victim — a student of Class 8 — on the face”, they said.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the 14-year-old schoolboy died of injuries he sustained in an assault by a group of unidentified assailants in New Usmanpur area on Friday.

Police had the said the boy was found lying drenched in his own blood, with critical injuries on his head, face, and left hand.

A senior official said that the deceased boy’s blood was found smeared at several places along the road, the spot where the purported fight between the two schoolmates occured.

“The incident took place in Sant Ravidas Gali of Brahmpuri around 2.15 pm and police received information about it at 4.04 pm from JPC hospital,” police said, adding that the victim was a resident of Brahmpuri and studied at a private school.

Citing preliminary investigations, police had said the boy was apparently involved in an altercation with a schoolmate after school hours which motivated the assault on him. “The claim is being verified,” they said.

“The boy was found with injuries on head, face and left hand. Blood spots were found at several places on the road,” said an official, adding that the injured boy was rushed to JPC hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of murder was registered and upon investigation and scanning of footage from CCTV cameras installed in the locality, the 12-year-old accused was identified, said an officer.

He was apprehended late on Friday, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

