New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 5 classmates in the national capital. The class X student was rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He has been identified as Deepanshu. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a student by other students was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on September 29 after which the officials reached the spot and registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (atttempt to murder) and 34 (common intention).

During the probe, it was revealed that deceased had an argument with the five accused classmates. To take revenge, they killed Deepanshu. "Weapon of offence — a button actuated knife — which was purchased online, has also been recovered," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The senior official said that during the investigation, CCTV footage was analysed and on the basis of local intelligence, five juveniles were apprehended from Lal Bagh, Azadpur, within two hours of the incident.