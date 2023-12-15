Home

News

Delhi SHOCKER: Ex-Serviceman Fires At Man Who Chastised Him For Public Urination, Arrested

Delhi SHOCKER: Ex-Serviceman Fires At Man Who Chastised Him For Public Urination, Arrested

An ex-serviceman fired upon his neighbours who objected to him urinating in public in Burari area of Delhi.

Representative Image

Delhi News: In a shocking incident, an ex-serviceman fired at a man and attacked another person who chastised him for public urination in Burari area of north Delhi. The accused, identified as 47-year-old Ravindra, has been arrested.

Trending Now

Giving details, a senior official said the accused ex-serviceman, a resident of Royal Apartments in Burari, was urinating in public while intoxicated. Ravindra’s act was witnessed by his neighbours who objected to it leading to an altercation which soon escalated and the accused fired two rounds at the victim.

You may like to read

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Wednesday night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The officer said that 37-year-old Hemant, a resident of Royal Apartments in Burari, received a bullet injury in the incident while his friend Yashpal (38) was injured after being allegedly beaten up by the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon has been seized. Further investigation is underway, he added.

7-year-old boy killed in celebratory firing

In a related incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed while three other people were injured in celebratory firing during a wedding procession in East Champaran district of Bihar on Wednesday night. The incident took place at Sishani village under the Pakaridayal police station area, police said, adding that body of the minor victim–identified as Gobind Kumar– was recovered from the bank of the Kachhua river near the village on Thursday morning.

Police said the accused had buried the body of the boy near the river bank to destroy evidence and mislead the cops.

“We are gathering information whether the injured have been admitted at a medical facility for treatment,” said East Champaran SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

Three people have been detained in connection with the case, Mishra said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.