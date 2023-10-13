Delhi Shocker: ‘Lover’ Stabs Woman 13 Times In Cab For ‘Ignoring’ Him In Lado Sarai Area, Accused Arrested

The 27-year-old accused, identified as 27-year-old Gaurav Pal, was apprehended at the spot by the cab driver. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and works in a private company in Gurugram.

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai area on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim, who was on her way for an interview around 6:30am on Thursday, was earlier in relation with the accused and was was avoiding him lately. The woman received about 13 stab injuries on her face, thighs and fingers. The doctors have said that she is out of danger and undergoing treatment.

The woman’s mother Shakuntala Malik, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “My daughter was going to an interview in Lajpat Nagar and was stabbed multiple times by a man in her cab.”

“She told him that she was getting late for the office and did not want to talk to him but when my daughter sat inside the cab, he also entered the vehicle, locked the doors from inside and attacked her,” the mother told ANI. She also said that the accused had been pestering her daughter for the last two years. He used to tell her that he wanted to marry her, but the victim was not ready for it.

“She did not love him. She wanted to support our family as her father is no more. He asked her for a court marriage, but my daughter did not agree to it. I want the accused to get strict punishment for his act,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: “My daughter was going for an interview when she was stabbed multiple times in the cab by a man… She has been hit on her head multiple times & her condition is serious. My daughter should get justice…Strict action should be taken against the accused…,” says… https://t.co/4WNtFPKu9u pic.twitter.com/m9Cb1I1Lyy — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023

A purported video of the incident is making rounds on social media. In the video, a woman is seen inside a cab with blood all over the upper portion of her body. “Please, take me to the hospital,” the woman can be heard pleading passersby in the horrific video.

The cab driver, who caught the accused with the help of others, can be heard saying that he came for the pick-up. They both were together and sat inside the car. Later, he attacked the woman.

At 6.20 am, a PCR call was received from Lado Sarai, Firni Road that a woman was stabbed by a man. Police reached the spot where the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai, was found. Inquiry revealed that she and the accused were in a relationship for the last two years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary told PTI.

On Wednesday, the accused talked to the girl around 8 am and she informed him that she was in her office. She told police that she used to leave her house at about 6 to 6.30 am everyday. She had blocked his number last night. So, he came around to meet her at 5.30 am today, police said.

Recently, the girl started ignoring so he came in the morning and met her in Lado Sarai area. They were talking and she sat in a cab which she had booked and in the meantime the accused attacked her with a knife, the DCP said.

According to the accused, they met about 10 days ago and there was a change in her behaviour towards him for the last one month, police said. He tried to talk to the girl, but she refused and even slapped him four to five times. They sat in the cab and started arguing again and in a fit of rage he stabbed her, they said.

The accused had brought the knife from his home and kept it in his pants pocket, they said

The two got in touch two to three years ago when they were working in the same office in Lajpat Nagar, police added.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC is being registered and Gaurav Pal, a resident of Ghaziabad in UP, who works in a private company at Gurgaon in Haryana, has been apprehended, she said.

On October 10, the woman made a PCR call saying that she was being harassed by Pal and the matter was found to be of borrowed money, police said. However, the caller did not want any action on that day, they said.

According to the victim’s mother, the woman had an interview and was going there when the incident took place.

In May, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death by a youth in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The accused, Sahil (20), was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

He and the victim were in a “relationship” but had a quarrel. The victim had gone shopping when she was accosted by the accused in the densely populated neighbourhood.

