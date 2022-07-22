New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man attacked his wife and three daughters with a piece of glass following a petty domestic issue in Karawal Nagar area of northeast Delhi. In the incident, an 18-year-old lost her life, while her mother and two sisters were said to be out of danger. The accused, who ran away after committing the crime, is yet to be arrested.Also Read - Delhi AIIMS Private Ward Room Rent Raised Following 5 Pc GST Hike

The incident took place on Thursday. “Police reached GTB hospital and found that four persons — a woman and her three daughters — who had received injuries were shifted to the hospital by one of their relatives”, a senior police officer said. Also Read - Woman Forced to Deliver Baby on Road After Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Denies Admission | Video Emerges

What Had Happened?

Speaking to news agency PTI, an officer said,”Bhimsen(45), a resident of Jain Colony, Johripur, had some quarrel with his wife and attacked her with a piece of windowpane.” Also Read - Akbar Road Sealed As Sonia Gandhi Set To Appear Before ED

He added, “When the daughters intervened to save their mother, the accused attacked them also. One daughter received injury at her stomach, while the others received injuries at chest and hands.”

Later, the accused fled from the spot.

Case Registered

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the appropriate section of law and teams have been formed to arrest the accused person.

Speaking to PTI, Roshan Lal, the younger brother of the accused asserted that my brother (accused) used to drive an auto-rickshaw before the lockdown.

“After the lockdown, he used to sell vegetables along with his wife in the area. However, when his elder daughter got a job in a bank, he quit working and was not doing anything”, NDTV quoted him as saying.

(With PTI Inputs)