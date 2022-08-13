New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was chased and stabbed to death on a busy market in Delhi for urinating on a wall, police said on Saturday. Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder case. Giving details, police said an argument over urinating on a wall led to the attack on the victim.Also Read - Biker, On Way To Meet Sister For Rakhi, Bleeds To Death As Chinese Manjha Slits Throat On Delhi Flyover

The deceased has been identified as Mayank, who was a hotel management student. He started argument with the mother of one of the accused after she objected to him for urinating on a wall. He also reportedly abused the accused and slapped her during the argument. Also Read - CCTV Captures Brutal Murder of 25-year-old Hotel Management Student in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

Later, one of the accused, Manish, called his friends and chased Mayank and his friend Vikas. Then caught Mayank near the DDA market in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area and stabbed him to death in full public view. The group fled the scene after committing the crime. Also Read - Delhi On Alert After 2,000 Live Cartridges Recovered From Anand Vihar Ahead of Independence Day

A CCTV camera installed in the area captured the incident and the footage of which has been shared widely on social media. Later, Mayank was taken to AIIMS, where he died during treatment.

In the meantime, all the accused – Manish, Rahul, Ashish and Suraj – were identified with the help of the CCTV footage and were arrested by police.