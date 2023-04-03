Home

Delhi Shocker! Pregnant Woman Shot At For Objecting To Loud Music

The incident took place post-midnight on Monday when the woman complained about the loud music being played by the DJ to her neighbour.

Pregnant woman shot at for objecting to loud music in Delhi (Representative image)

Pregnant Woman Shot At By Neighbour: In shocking news coming from the national capital, a pregnant woman was shot at following an argument over playing loud music by a DJ, in Outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli Sunday, police said. The incident took place post-midnight on Monday when the woman complained about the loud music being played by the DJ to her neighbour. According to the police, they received a PCR call at Samaypur Badli Police Station regarding firing and an injury to a woman at Siraspur. The victim has been identified as Ranju. She was shifted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. A senior police officer said that the victim is expecting a child.

“On reaching the hospital, the MLC of the victim was collected wherein the doctor stated that the victim had suffered a gunshot injury on her neck and was unfit for statement,” said DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh.

The cops have registered a case following a complaint filed by a relative of the injured who claimed that the accused, identified as Harish, who lived across the street in the same colony, shot at Ranju following an argument over loud music.

“On Sunday, there was a ceremony called ‘Kuwan Puja’ of Harish’s son wherein a DJ was playing loud music… on hearing the noise, the victim Ranju and her sister-in-law came to the balcony and asked Harish to stop the DJ. Later, a bullet hit her sister-in-law which was fired by Harish, who had taken the gun from Amit,” added the DCP.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act has been lodged against the accused persons and both Harish and Amit have been arrested.

