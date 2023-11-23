Delhi SHOCKER: Teen Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy 60 Times Over Biryani, Seen Dancing In Between Attacks

According to reports, the two boys did not know each other, and the incident started to unfold when the suspect approached the victim in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome, asking for Rs. 350 to buy biryani.

Delhi Crime: A 16-year-old boy brutally stabbed a 17-year-old at least 60 times in Delhi’s Northeast area, attempting to slice through his neck, kicking his head, and dragging his blood-soaked body around a narrow bylane. Shockingly, he also danced during this violent attack. The whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The police arrested the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, on Wednesday morning and charged him with murder. The boy, who dropped out of school, was drunk when he committed the murder on Tuesday night, according to the police. He lives with his parents, who work as daily-wage labourers.

The victim was identified as a resident of nearby Jafrabad, where he lived with his mother, who worked as a domestic help.

According to reports, the two boys did not know each other, and the incident started to unfold when the suspect approached the victim in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome, asking for Rs. 350 to buy biryani. When the victim refused, the 16-year-old attempted to rob him, resulting in a fight. The suspect then strangled the victim, leaving him unconscious, as per the police.

The video of the murder, which took place around 10.20pm, shows the suspect dragging the victim’s limp body into a cramped bylane in the neighbourhood, with houses on either side. He then begins relentlessly stabbing the side of the victim’s neck, his ears and face. The accused also broke into a hysterical dance for a few seconds after stabbing the boy roughly 30 times.

The victim was taken to GTB Hospital by local residents, where he was declared dead on arrival.

