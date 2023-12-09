Home

News

Delhi Shocker: Woman Decomposed Found Dead Inside Apartment In Malviya Nagar; Police Probe Underway

Delhi Shocker: Woman Decomposed Found Dead Inside Apartment In Malviya Nagar; Police Probe Underway

A woman’s decomposed body was found at her rented accommodation in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Friday. Police investigation is underway.

Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead Inside Apartment In Malviya Nagar; Police Probe Underway

New Delhi: A shocking incident has emerged from the national capital in which the body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside an apartment in the Malviya Nagar area on Friday night. According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 7:30 pm about a foul smell emanating from the locked flat in the Malviya Nagar area. A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot, and the apartment, which was locked from the inside, was forcibly opened by the police in the presence of the owner and neighbours.

Trending Now

After opening the doors, the police found the body of the woman, identified as Saniya Rai, according to PTI. External injuries could not be detected as the body was decomposed. The crime team inspected the spot, and the body was sent for postmortem.

You may like to read

Police have lodged a case under Section 174 of the CrPC, and further investigation is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.