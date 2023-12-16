Delhi SHOCKER: Wrapped In Plastic, Missing Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Bed Box In Harsh Vihar

New Delhi: A body of a missing elderly woman was found wrapped in plastic inside a bed box in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar. The body was recovered by the police after her family reported that a foul smell was emanating from the ground-floor bedroom at their residence. Asha Devi (60) went missing from Delhi’s Nand Nagri on December 10. On December 13, her son Mahavir Singh (33) filed a missing complaint at the Nand Nagri police station.

In the missing report, Singh claimed that on December 10, the deceased had come to Nand Nagri to collect rent from her tenants, following which she went missing.

On Friday, Asha Devi’s family members reported a foul smell coming from the ground floor of their residence and when they opened the bed box in their ground-floor bedroom, they found Asha Devi’s body inside the bed box, wrapped in plastic.

The Forensic Science Laboratory Team and the Crime Team have inspected the scene of the incident, police said, adding that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition or putrefaction and was shifted to the GTB Mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered.