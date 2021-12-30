New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday closed two markets in North East Delhi’s Seelampur till 10 PM of December 31 for violation of COVID norms. The two markets included Fruit Market and Nehru Market. The development comes days after the DDMA imposed fresh restrictions in the national capital in the wake of the rising Omicron cases. The Delhi government also issued ‘Yellow alert’ under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan).Also Read - Tamil Nadu: New Year Celebrations On Beaches Banned, Intensifies Vehicle Checking Amid Omicron Scare

The national capital on Thursday reported 1,313 fresh COVID cases with the positivity rate at 1.73 % and 423 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stand at 3,081 and the total recoveries stand at 14,18,227. The national capital recorded 923 infections on Wednesday.

Delhi: Fruit Market and Nehru Market in Seelampur in North East Delhi closed till 10 pm of December 31 for violation of COVID norms — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport due to rising Omicron cases.

The ‘yellow’ alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm. The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will remain in force till further orders, stated the order issued by the DDMA.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses too will ply at 50 per cent of capacity with exempted category passengers, says the GRAP.