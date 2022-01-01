New Delhi: The DDMA on Saturday ordered closed of two weekly markets in the national capital for violating COVID guidelines. These weekly markets are in Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi.Also Read - Haryana Puts Lockdown-Like Restrictions; Malls, Shopping Complexes to Run Till 5 PM | Guidelines Here

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had also in the similar manner closed two markets in North East Delhi's Seelampur till December 31 for violation of COVID norms. The two markets included Fruit Market and Nehru Market.

Copy of official notification:

The move from the Delhi government comes days after the DDMA imposed fresh restrictions in the national capital in the wake of the rising Omicron cases.

The national capital on Saturday recorded 2,716 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 3.64 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department.

Saturday’s tally of coronavirus cases was 51 per cent higher than the figures registered a day before.

On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively, as per official figures.

The spike in fresh cases in the span of the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in the city.