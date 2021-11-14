New Delhi: As the Capital struggles to breathe due to air pollution and a blanket of smog enveloping the skyline in Delhi-NCR, senior Doctors in the national capital have urged the people to stay indoors as much as possible. Talking to news agency ANI, Dr Ujjawal Parakh, Sr Consultant, Interventional Pulmonologist, SGRH said, “COVID recovered patients with residual effects would definitely feel respiratory problems. Symptoms of lung patients aren’t reducing, despite their max therapy.”Also Read - Delhi Pollution Crisis: Are Lockdown Measures Effective in Improving Air Quality? Experts Explain

He further added that people of every age group to be affected and also urge Delhiites to try and remain indoors as much as possible. Also Read - Will Delhi Impose Complete Lockdown to Control Air Pollution? Kejriwal Makes Big Announcement | Read Here

“AQI might’ve improved due to increased wind velocity; it won’t be normal in a day as its sources prevail. It’ll slowly wreak our lungs & create a chronic respiratory disease later, like slow poisoning,” Dr Ujjawal Parakh further said. Also Read - No School, Construction Activity in Delhi; Offices to Work From Home: CM Kejriwal’s Plans to Combat Air Pollution

Delhi | With smog tower, air pollution levels have been improved in the area as much as 50-70% compared to outer air pollution. Operational hour of the tower is around 24 hrs however due to heating we take 3-4 hrs break: Mohsin, Operator of a smog tower at Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/rMjcplb1Qr — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the “severe” category for the second day on Saturday. Several other NCR cities such as Gurugram and Greater Noida and towns in North India such as Baghpat and Bulandshahr also reported severe air pollution.

Air pollution at severe levels “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the CPCB. The air quality index (AQI ) of Delhi is expected to improve from Sunday evening, as per authorities.

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced closing of schools from Monday, work from home for government offices and a ban on construction activities in the national capital to curb pollution.

“For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed’ to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air… Construction activities not to be allowed,” Kejriwal said. The ban on construction activities in the national capital will remain between November 14-17.