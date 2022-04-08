New Delhi: A shocking advertisement of a spa in Delhi has caught the attention of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who on Thursday (April 7) shared a video in her tweet showing its LED board running an objectionable ad of the spa. In the video, an advertisement can be seen running outside of what is called a spa in New Delhi. The ad on the board suggested that there is a sex racket running on the premises. The display read, “Russian @ Rs 20,000…sex market, p***y at Rs 2000.”Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Deer Sacrifices Herself to Save Baby From Crocodile. Netizens Are Heartbroken. Watch

Maliwal, while sharing the video on her official Twitter account, called for action from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police. Sharing the tweet in Hindi, she wrote, “Shameful, Spas are running sex racket and are not at all scared by MCD and Delhi Police.” Also Read - Viral Video: Man Walks On a Rope Between Two Hot Air Balloons, Breaks World Record. Watch

Also Read - 'Le Lo 15 Rupay Ke 12 Angoor': After Kacha Badam, This Grape Seller's Catchy Jingle Goes Viral | Watch

Soon after the video went viral on social media and was shared multiple times by netizens. Some criticized the spa and demanded action by the authorities while others said that the video was fake, and was fabricated to spread rumours. Since it was shared, the video has now garnered over 48,000 views on social media, sparking outrage along with raising questions on women’s safety in the national capital. Meanwhile, debunking the rumours, the Delhi Police issued a response regarding the situation.

A video from PaschimVihar being shared on SocialMedia is not of Spa but grocery store. No illegal activity in it as alleged.#DelhiPolice has registered a case after complaint was received about hacking of store's LED board displaying obscene messages.@PTI_News @ANI @DCWDelhi pic.twitter.com/0ZSIWiqcFF — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 8, 2022

In an official statement, the police said that the video being shared was not from a spa, but from a grocery store located in the Paschim Vihar area. “A video from Paschim Vihar being shared on social media is not of Spa but grocery store. No illegal activity in it as alleged. Delhi Police has registered a case after complaint was received about hacking of store’s LED board displaying obscene messages,” read the statement.