New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet has passed a start-up Policy, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. The policy seeks to provide the youth with financial and procedural help in setting up companies, he said. A 20-member task force has been formed to serve the purpose, Kejriwal added.

"The government will provide financial help to start-ups through collateral-free loan, financial parts of rent and employee salaries. It will form a panel of agencies and experts to provide free help to new start-ups in trademark registration and fulfilling other formalities," he said.

He also said the "Business Blaster" programme, currently being run in Delhi government schools, will be extended to college students so they could work on their business ideas with seed money from the government. Students of state-run institutes can take off for 1-2 years to focus on a business, Kejriwal added.

The 20-member task force, having a government officer, academics and business and trade representatives, will decide on registration applications from start-ups, Kejriwal said and expressed hope that the policy will lead to a boom in the start-up sector in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)