New Delhi: A government school student in outer Delhi's Nangloi was injured after the ceiling fan in her classroom fell on her head. The student has been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and is undergoing treatment. She alleged that the ceiling had a damp, and it was dripping.

"The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on August 27 when the classes were going on. The ceiling had a damp and water was dripping from it because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down," she said.

There has been no reaction from the school authorities or the government about the incident so far.