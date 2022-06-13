New Delhi: This year, the summer season so far has been brutal and scorched the parts of the country with its untimely arrival in March. And, the national capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above for 25 days this summer, the highest number of such days Delhi witnessed since 2012, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).Also Read - Tired of Visiting Malls in Noida-NCR? Plan A Weekend Trip To These Places Within 300 kms | Watch Video

There was no relief from the heatwave this season due to scanty rainfalls and faint western disturbances. The month of April this year was the second hottest since 1952 with a monthly average maximum of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The national capital endured six heatwaves this season with the deadliest days being the middle of May when the mercury soared to 49 degrees Celsius in some places. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Centre Asks Police Heads to Stay Alert As States Witness Violent Protests | Key Points

A record temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above for 30 days of summer had been registered in 2012. With a record of 35 such summer days in 2010, the period between 1951-2022 marks the highest number of hot days as per data. The hot dry westerly winds and absence of strong western disturbances paved way for the latest heatwave which started on June 2. Also Read - Prophet Row: Shahi Imam Says Protest Not Called By Jama Masjid, Delhi Court Sends 30 AIMIM Workers To Custody

While the summer of 2022 has been to a scorchy start, this is not a surprise for Delhi. The city has on record another six days last year, and three in 2022. It is said to be the lowest since 1997 when only two such days were registered.

Around 16 days in 2019 saw a maximum rise in temperature up to 42 degrees and above, 19 days in 2018, 15 days in 2017 and 2016, and 18 in 2015. Such record temperatures varied from 15-to 17 days in 2014 and 2013 respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)