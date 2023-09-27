Home

News

Delhi HORROR: Mentally-Challenged Man Tied To Pole, Beaten To Death Over Theft Suspicion | Watch

Delhi HORROR: Mentally-Challenged Man Tied To Pole, Beaten To Death Over Theft Suspicion | Watch

26-year-old Isar Ahmed was tied to a pole and viciously beaten with sticks by a mob of men in Delhi's Sunder Nagri on Tuesday. The victim was mentally-challenged.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A horrifying incident has come to the fore from Sunder Nagri area in northeast Delhi where a mentally challenged was tied to an electricity pole and viciously thrashed with sticks by a mob who suspected him of stealing “prasad” (offering) at a religious event in the area. The inhumane beating resulted in the death of the 26-year-old victim, police said.

Trending Now

An official said the the incident took place on Tuesday morning and the victim succumbed to the injuries later in the day.

You may like to read

The horrifying incident was captured on camera, purportedly by one of the assailants, and has gone viral on social media platforms. In the viral clip, the victim, Isar Ahmad, can be seen tied to an electricity pole while the attackers repeatedly strike him with wooden sticks even as the victims writhes in pain and pleads for mercy.

Watch the video here: (WARNING: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

26-year-old Muslim youth Isaar Ahmed was beaten to death by a mob from the majority community in Delhi's Sunder Nagar. According to reports, Isaar's mental condition was not good and he had gone to some temple to collect Prasad.#viralvideo #JISOOatDiorSS24 #justice_for_isaars pic.twitter.com/eE26ywvknE — Waseem Akhtar (@Waseem_akhtar_1) September 27, 2023

Initially, a man can be heard saying “don’t beat him”, however, the assailants do not heed and continue to rain down blow after blow upon the helpless victim while he cries out in agony. The attackers are also heard hurling abuses at the victim.

A senior police official said Isar was beaten up by the mob after he failed to answer their queries.

“The victim was specially-abled, when he failed to answer the questions of the local residents, they tied him to a pole and thrashed him with sticks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey told news agency PTI.

The official said that a case of murder has been lodged based on a complaint from the victim’s father Abdul Wajid (60), a resident of Sunder Nagri. In his complaint, Wajid, a fruit vendor by profession, alleged that his son Isar died after he was brutally assaulted by some people on suspicion of theft.

“According to Wajid, when he went home around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, he saw his son lying outside and groaning in pain. There were injury marks all over his body,” the DCP said.

VIDEO | "The victim was caught by some people, who interrogated him, at the G4 block in Sunder Nagri at 5 am yesterday. As per our inquiry, the boy – who is the only son of his father – was mentally challenged, and he couldn't give proper answers to the culprits. He was tied to… pic.twitter.com/N57IuKr6IL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2023

It has been alleged that Isar told his father that around 5 am, some men caught hold of him near block G4 and accused him of stealing. They then tied him to a pole and thrashed him with sticks.

Their neighbour, Aamir, brought Isar home in a rickshaw. The victim succumbed to the injuries at around 7 pm and his father made a PCR call at around 10:45 pm, the DCP said.

The body was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where an autopsy will be conducted, he added.

“The post-mortem report will give the details about the injuries. We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events,” the officer said, adding that efforts are on to identify those who assaulted the victim.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES