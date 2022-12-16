Delhi Teacher Attacks Class 5 Girl With Scissors, Throws Her From 1st Floor Of Classroom

The incident was reported from Delhi Nagar Nigam (Balika) Vidyalaya, opposite Model Basti near Rani Jhansi road.

Delhi Teacher Attacks Class 5 Girl With Scissors, Throws Her From 1st Floor Of Classroom (Image used for representational purpose only)

New Delhi: A Class 5 student was thrown out of the first-floor window of her classroom at school by a teacher in Delhi’s Karol Bagh today. The child, Vandana, is undergoing treatment at Hindurao hospital and doctors said that she is out of danger. The teacher has been detained and will be booked for attempt to murder.

According to a report in the hindustantimes.com, the teacher, Geeta Deshwal, allegedly hit the girl with a pair of scissors and then threw her down the classroom located on the first floor.

The incident was reported from Delhi Nagar Nigam (Balika) Vidyalaya, opposite Model Basti near Rani Jhansi road.

“At around 11.15 am, beat officer of PS DBG road received information that a school child was thrown from the first floor classroom by the teacher,” an official statement said.

More details are awaited…