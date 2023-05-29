Home

Delhi Teen Girl Stabbed To Death As People Walk By; Disturbing Video Emerges

A disturbing footage of the incident showed the teen girl being stabbed multiple times by the accused as people casually walked by in Delhi's Rohini area.

Delhi: The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area.

New Delhi: A 16-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in Delhi’s Rohini. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area. The disturbing video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the teen girl being stabbed multiple times by the accused.

In the video, the accused also picked up a heavy slab made of cement and hit her several times as people passed by the crime scene. The victim was reportedly stabbed “20 times” by the accused who later proceeded to hit her with the boulder. No one intervened or tried to stop the accused from hurting and eventually killing the victim.

The accused has been identified as Sahil. The victim was reportedly in an alleged relationship with Sahil, according to a report by India Today.

“They were in a relationship, but yesterday they had a quarrel. The teen was planning to attend her friend Neetu’s son’s birthday. The boy followed her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone,” a senior police official told NDTV.

A case of murder has been registered by the Delhi Police and the accused is yet to be arrested.

