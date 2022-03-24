New Delhi: An 85-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a teenage boy for objecting to assault on his pet dog in Delhi. The incident took place during Holi celebrations on March 18 in Najafgarh. The deceased, identified as Ashok Kumar, was inside his house when the boy broke in and tried to beat Kumar’s dog with an iron rod, the police said. When Kumar objected to the attack, he was thrashed with the rod by the boy. He succumbed to his injuries.Also Read - BTS’ J-Hope Tests Positive For Covid Ahead of LA Concerts, ARMY Panics And Chants ‘Get Well Soon Hobi’

The man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, while undergoing treatment in Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital. According to police, they got a PCR call from the victim Ashok Kumar’s daughter regarding the incident. A police team was then rushed to the crime scene,” said a senior police official told news agency IANS. By the time police reached the spot, the injured was taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital for the treatment. Also Read - Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know Date, Days and Other Significant Details

In her statement, Meena, the wife of the deceased, said that the boy, their neighbour, had barged into their house and attacked her husband with an iron rod repeatedly. Also Read - Birbhum Violence Case: Autopsy Report Reveals Victims Were Thrashed Before Being Burnt Alive | 10 Points

The police learnt that the deceased’s dog was barking at the juvenile which upset him. In a fit of rage he entered the house of the deceased and started beating the dog.

“When Ashok tried to rescue his dog he was too hit by the juvenile. Ashok suffered severe head injuries and started bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the hospital,” said the police.

Initially, a case was lodged under sections 323 and 452 of the IPC. After the victim succumbed to his injuries, section 302 of the IPC was also added in the FIR.

The juvenile was produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), from where he was sent to an observation home.

Further investigation in the matter is on.