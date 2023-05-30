Home

‘No Regrets’, Says Delhi Teen Girl’s Killer; Police Say Sahil Purchased Knife Days Before Crime

Sahil, the 20-year-old accused who was caught on camera in the chilling murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, told police that he killed her in a fit of rage and has "no regrets".

Sources in Delhi Police said that the murder could have been premeditated as Sahil had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago.

New Delhi: Sahil, the 20-year-old accused arrested for the horrific murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, has allegedly confessed to the crime. Sahil told police that he killed her in a fit of rage and has “no regrets”, sources said, according to a report by NDTV. The 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death by a youth in a busy bylane as passersby looked on in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area – an incident that has drawn massive outrage as the video of the horrific killing appeared online.

‘Sahil purchased knife days before murder’

Sources in Delhi Police said that the murder could have been premeditated as Sahil had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago. “During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market,” police sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police are also investigating whether or not the murder was a “crime of passion” or done on a sudden provocation, the sources said. Sources that Sahil fled the city after the murder and switched off his phone. He reached Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after changing two buses. Arrested on Monday from Bulandshahr by Delhi Police, Sahil was today produced before court and sent to police remand for two days.

‘She ignored me’

Sahil reportedly told police that he was enraged as Sakshi was planning to break up with him and she was involved with her former boyfriend. “He said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time,” police sources told NDTV.

The police suspect that the “strained relationship” of the accused with Sakshi could be a possible reason behind the crime. “Only after ascertaining the chats and call details record of the victim with Sahil, the period of their relationship and how they became friends would be established,” a police officer said.

The accused, Sahil, was arrested from Aterna village in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The victim, Sakshi, received 34 injuries on her body and her skull was ruptured, Delhi Police said, adding the final autopsy report is awaited.

The two were in a “relationship” but had a quarrel on Saturday. The victim had gone shopping on Sunday evening for the birthday party of her friend’s child when she was accosted by Sahil in the densely populated neighbourhood, they said.

A nearly 90-second video of the incident that was shared online showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 20 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

In a shocking display of public apathy, people can be seen passing by, with some bystanders staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the brutal attack. The accused is seen walking away from the victim in a casual manner, only to turn back and again hit her with the slab before leaving the site.

“I have never seen such a frightening case. What was the fault of the 16-year-old girl that she was brutally killed on the road? Several people saw this but did not pay heed. No one is afraid of the police and the law in Delhi,” Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

In Bulandshahr, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said that Sahil had fled to his aunt’s place in Aterna village, from where he was arrested by Delhi Police and taken to the national capital after completing necessary formalities.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the complaint by the victim’s father, the Delhi Police added.

Sakshi’s mother calls for ‘death penalty’ for Sahil

Sakshi, whose father is a labourer, passed Class 10 this year. The victim’s parents, who are residents of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy and have a younger son, said she was staying with her friend Neetu for the last 15 days since the latter’s husband was out of Delhi for work.

Seeking justice for their daughter, Sakshi’s parents demanded capital punishment for the accused. They said neither she nor her friends had told them about Sahil. The victim’s father said that the police have assured them that they would get justice for their daughter. Speaking to ANI, Sakshi’s mother said the family wants the “death penalty” for accused Sahil.

#WATCH | “We want the death penalty for him (Sahil),” says the parents of the 16-year-old girl who was killed by accused Sahil in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy pic.twitter.com/DLJCBjNlwO — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

“We believe and trust the police when they said they will help us in getting justice for our daughter,” he said.

Sakshi’s mother said she had last spoken to her on Sunday afternoon. “My daughter had been staying with Neetu and her two children for the past 15 days. I had spoken to my daughter around 1:30 pm and she had told me that she will return home once Neetu’s husband is back,” she said.

Sakshi murdered while going out to buy birthday gift

Recalling Sunday’s events, Neetu, who has two children, said Sakshi was busy organising the birthday party for her daughter and went to the nearby market to get a dress for the child.

She informed Neetu that she wanted to use the washroom and was going to their common friend’s place. Neetu claimed that Sakshi and Sahil often fought with each other but she got to know about their “friendship” only six months ago.

Police said the weapon used in commission of crime is yet to be recovered.

Sahil’s family missing

Soon after the incident, the accused along with his family fled after locking their house. Their landlord, Ramphool, said that the family had been staying at his place as tenants for the past two years and Sahil usually kept to himself.

“He was an ordinary youth who lived with his parents and three sisters. He kept to himself and never argued or indulged in any kind of fight. So it was shocking to hear and see the video footage of him brutally killing a girl,” he added.

