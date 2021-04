New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly stalking, threatening and harassing a 20-year-old woman on social media to have a sexual relationship with her, police said on Thursday. The boy, a class 12 student has been identified by the police as a resident of Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, they said, adding that the case was solved within five hours of receiving the complaint. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Blasts Sanjay Raut as he Gets Accused of Harassment by Film Producer, Says 'Proven Right'

The matter came to light on Wednesday after the woman, who is pursuing an air hostess course, approached police with her complaint alleging that she was being stalked by a person on Instagram, who sent her obscene content on the social media portal’s messenger and insisted on having a sexual relationship with him, police said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu IPS Officer Accuses Special DGP of Sexual Assault, Case Registered

After examining the complaint, police found that the accused also sent her an email using spoofed email. The girl stated that she was being extremely harassed for three to four days by the alleged profile user, a senior police officer said. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Stands Against Rape Culture, Online Harassment in New Post

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 354(D) (stalking), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Jagat Puri police station, said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

When we analysed the email ID, it was found that the culprit was using VPN (Virtual Private Network) for accessing the email account. After examining the collected information with the help of technical surveillance and cyber forensic tools, the identity of the alleged profile user was identified and subsequently he was apprehended,? the officer said.

A mobile phone used for operating the email ID and Instagram account was recovered, the police said, adding that the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

(With PTI inputs)