New Delhi: Security agencies have put Delhi on high alert after Uttar Pradesh police received inputs of possible terror attacks in the national capital, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Delhi Police Special cell officer said that an anonymous email, purportedly by a terrorist organization Tehrik-e-Taliban (India cell) was received by some people who appraised UP Police about the same. UP police forwarded the details about the said email to Delhi Police.

The officials are trying to track the person who sent the email while also verifying the claim he made in the email. Meanwhile, acting on the inputs, Delhi Police yesterday conducted preventive searches in the Sarojni Nagar market of New Delhi.

On the other hand, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, Ashok Randhawa yesterday said that markets will be closed due to some security threat. "Due to some security threat. Delhi police have received orders to get the markets closed and observe strict vigil,' he claimed.

However, Delhi Police denied issuing any orders of closing the market. “We went there to conduct preventive search not to close down the market,” said Delhi Police officials.

Ahead of Republic Day, an alert was issued in Delhi-NCR after after police received inputs from Intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack. Officials have also increased patrolling in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh as two IEDs were recovered from Ghazipur and Seemapuri earlier this year.