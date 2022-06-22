New Delhi: The Delhi police apprehended three people, including a couple, in the capital after busting a racket that duped people on the pretext of sending them abroad, said an official on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Parveen (32) and Priyanka Madhan (28), were involved in arranging fake Polish visas along with their counterpart Vishal alias Paaji in Poland and Jasvir, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Punjab police. They were mostly operating in Punjab and adjoining Haryana and facilitating people in settling down in Europe through illegal means.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Case: 3 Persons Including 2 Main Shooters Arrested, Arms And Explosives Recovered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said on June 15 one male passenger Sarabjeet Singh holding an Indian passport number and a Polish residence visa approached for immigration clearance for Paris. “During the scrutiny of the travel documents, the Polish residence visa seemed to be doubtful and after thorough scrutiny it was found that the visa was a duplicate without any specific UV features and intaglio mark which shows that the residence visa was fake,” the DCP said. Also Read - Delhi Man Kills Wife For Not Serving Food After Drink, Sleeps Next To Her Body; Arrested

Accordingly, as the passenger had tried to cheat Indian immigration, an FIR was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the Passport Act. Also Read - Delhi Crime: Woman Pushed Off Terrace By In-Laws In Mayur Vihar

During interrogation, the passenger disclosed that he came in contact with an agent, Jasvir (an ASI in the Punjab police) who assured him that he can arrange a Polish residence visa for him in lieu of Rs 12 lakh and shared contacts of his associates, the accused immigration agents – Priyanka and Parveen based in Delhi.

Sarabjeet paid Rs 60,000 cash as advance to Jasvir and made a cash deposit of Rs 30,000 in the bank account of Flying Star Overseas, an immigration consultancy run by the accused couple.

On hearing about the arrest of Sarabjeet, Parveen and Priyanka fled from their rented home in Dwarka and kept changing their location. They were, however, nabbed by the police from Jaipur.

So far on the accused’s instance, police have recovered 18 Indian passports of different persons, 11 debit cards of different banks, six mobile phones and seven cheque books.