New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to chair a key meet where a call will be made on easing COVID restrictions in the city. The move comes amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The DDMA meeting is likely to be held next week and a date is yet to be fixed, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Demands have been raised by several quarters, including traders and political parties, for further relaxations such as lifting night curfew, permitting weekly markets in all municipal zones, and allowing visitors in religious places.

The DDMA in its meeting on February 4 had extended the imposition of night curfew, but slashed the timing by an hour from 11 PM to 5 AM. Non-essential shops are allowed to open till 8 PM due to the night curfew. The DDMA also decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city, officials said.

Chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Brijesh Goyal has questioned the continuance of night curfew, saying it was hurting traders. He said that now the marriage season has started and people are going to face problems due to night curfew.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday wrote a letter to Lt Governor and DDMA chairman Anil Baijal, requesting him to allow visitors in temples and other religious places. Currently religious places are permitted to open without visitors.

Several restrictions like only one weekly market permitted in a municipal zone, no standing passengers allowed in buses and Metro trains, 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas and no activity except weddings in banquet halls are yet to be relaxed even though the pandemic situation has improved in Delhi.

What is the COVID situation in Delhi

Delhi on Friday reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since December 29, and 12 more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 1.73 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, and 12 deaths. On December 29, the case count was 923 with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent, while on December 30, the tally was 1,313 with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent, as per official data. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic is due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

(With inputs from PTI)