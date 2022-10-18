New Delhi: Delhi is soon to have around 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the next two months. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 11 charging stations on Tuesday saying that the facilities would also include battery swapping points. “Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations,” CM Kejriwal said.Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis Departs; UAE Gets Breakthrough

The ambitious Delhi Electric Vehicles policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 per cent of total sales by 2024. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian American Woman Dances In Bikini At The Beach To Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Watch

1000 EV Charging Points Set Up In Less Than A Year

The Delhi government said on Sunday that it has set up 1,000 charging points in less than a year for electric vehicles under the single window facility. Through the facility, any resident of Delhi can request installation of a charger from empanelled vendors in their premises, either through the online portal of DISCOM or by making a phone call. The government is planning to set up 18,000 such points in the next three years. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Gori Nagori ‘Very Ghatiya, Cheap And Ashleel’

The Delhi EV policy provides for a subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 slow charging points. The net cost paid by the user after deducting Rs 6,000 includes EV charger, installation and maintenance costs for 3 years. The net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500.

Delhi has three electricity providers namely BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). Out of 1000 charging points already set up, around 682 charging points were installed at 315 locations by BRPL, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BYPL and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by TPDDL.

Nearly 59 per cent of these chargers have been installed by the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), 15 per cent EV chargers setup in office premises and 13 per cent in e-rickshaw parking.