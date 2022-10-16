New Delhi: Delhi is all set to have nine multi-level parking lots with the capacity of 4094 cars. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is all set to commission and expedite work on new parking sites with special emphasis on busy market and commercial areas. These parking lots will be targetting the ease of traffic in market areas and bring down the numbers of unauthorized parking.Also Read - South Delhi Civic Body to Build Automated Multi-Level Parking Facility in THIS Area. Check Details

The easing of traffic will in turn save the time and fuel of riders and will also provide precious revenue to the corporation. The parking sites coming up near main shopping areas will also help the businesses to grow.

MULTI-LEVEL PARKING IN THESE AREAS