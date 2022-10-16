New Delhi: Delhi is all set to have nine multi-level parking lots with the capacity of 4094 cars. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is all set to commission and expedite work on new parking sites with special emphasis on busy market and commercial areas. These parking lots will be targetting the ease of traffic in market areas and bring down the numbers of unauthorized parking.Also Read - South Delhi Civic Body to Build Automated Multi-Level Parking Facility in THIS Area. Check Details
The easing of traffic will in turn save the time and fuel of riders and will also provide precious revenue to the corporation. The parking sites coming up near main shopping areas will also help the businesses to grow.
MULTI-LEVEL PARKING IN THESE AREAS
- Six -storey puzzle parking at Nizamuddin Basti with the capacity to park 86 cars is likely to be completed in October 2022,
- nine-storey shuttle parking for 399 cars at M-Block Market GK-1 is likely to be completed by June 2023,
- six-storey puzzle parking for 81 cars at Amar Colony Lajpat Nagar is likely to be completed by Dec 2022,
- A six-storey puzzle parking at Punjabi Bagh Cremation Ground for 225 cars is likely to be completed by April 2023.
- Parking for 500 cars at Shiva Market Pitampura is likely to be completed by December 2022.
- Parking at Gandhi Maidan Chandni Chowk for 2338 cars is likely to be completed by Dec 2022,
- Parking at Qutub Road for 174 Cars is likely to be completed by Nov 2022,
- Stack parking at Nigambodh Ghat for 95 cars is likely to be completed by Oct 2022
- Stack parking at Fatehpuri for 196 Cars is likely to be completed by Oct 2022.