Delhi To House World’s largest Museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’; All You Need To Know

PM attends the Inaugurating of International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) Complex  Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on July 26, 2023.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the convention hall inauguration at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday, mentioned Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum. The proposed museum would be the world’s largest museum, encapsulating India’s rich and diverse history. “Soon, the biggest museum of the world – ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ – will be constructed in Delhi,” said PM Narendra Modi. The name “Yuge Yugeen Bharat” , derived from Sanskrit, means “everlasting India,” which reflects the timeless essence of the nation’s heritage.

Location of the Museum

The existing buildings of North Block and South Block will be converted into the national museum.The North and South blocks of the Central Secretariat complex were built during the 1930s. The South Block houses the Prime Minister’s Office, External Affairs Ministry, and Defence Ministry, while the North Block is home to the ministries of Finance and Home.

About Yuge Yugeen Bharat

The upcoming museum will span over 1.17 lakh square metre across the North and South blocks flanking the Rashtrapati Bhavan, having three storeys (including a ground basement). The 950 room architecture is certain to eclipse the grandeur of the Louvre in Paris, France which is currently the largest museum spanning over 73,000 square metre. Notably, the upcoming museum will showcase 5,000 years of Indian history. The gates of the architecture will highlight the distinct metallurgical culture in the ancient people groups of the nation such as the zinc extraction in Zawar, Rajasthan. This will be followed with an entire floor dedicated to the archaic Sindhi-Saraswati civilisations, with focus on sites such as Harappa, Mohenjo-daro and Lothal, a report in swarajyamag.com said. Another section will be entirely dedicated to the diverse fauna and flora of the nation, which has played an integral part in shaping the culture of the land and thus are worshipped with fervour even today. The sacred peethas and temples of the land will also be receiving their fare share in the collectorate, displaying the religious heritage of the forefathers. There will also be an emphasis on sacred texts such as the Vedas, Puranas and other manuscripts of civilisational importance. Visitors will soon be able to learn of the immense contributions of Indian scholars such as Charaka and Sushruta who played a vital role in shaping today’s medical practices in India. An entire part will also be dedicated to singing paeans of ancient Indian empires such as the Mauryans, Guptas and Kushans who are looked to by the various kingdoms that came after them. Massive empires such as the Rashtrakutas, Gurjara-Pratiharas and the Palas will also be given their due share in the nation making process. The mediaeval section of the museum will focus on some of the various kingdoms of India such as the Solankis, Sisodias, Parmar and the various Rajput states. Their art styles, religious contributions and victories will also be enshrined for public view. Kingdoms such as the Ahoms in Northeast to the Karnata kingdom down South (commonly called the Vijayanagara dynasty) will also find place in the upcoming repository for the people to learn from. Shifting from the tales of the Hoysala and the Maratha kingdoms, the focus will shift to that of contemporary India when the British empire set foot on the soil of this land. The fifth section of the museum will be dedicated to the struggles endured by the revolutionaries in removing the yoke of foreign rule during the century of British occupation.

