New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department announced that from April 1, buses and goods carriers in the territory will use designated lanes. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi will soon begin an intensive enforcement drive for bus drivers and goods carriage vehicles to assure that they adhere to strict lane discipline rules.

The department has identified major corridors encompassing 75 km for implementation of the drive, in consultation with Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders. The order states that as per directions of the Supreme Court, buses and goods vehicles plying during the permitted hours shall be confined to the bus lane and equally, no other motorised vehicle is permitted to enter the bus lane. Buses are also mandated to halt only at designated bus stops within the marked area.

Fines for not following lane discipline

If a bus driver doesn’t drive in bus lane, he’ll be penalised with Rs 10,000 if it’s a first-time offence. The 2nd time, case for dangerous driving will be registered. For 3rd time ,driving license will be cancelled. If a violation is made the 4th time, permit of Pvt buses will be cancelled.

The Delhi's Transport Department will issue a WhatsApp number to take strict actions against the violators. Anyone can send us a video if they see a bus driver violating rules. The Delhi government will take action considering it as evidence.

The targeted corridors are:

The targeted corridors selected are the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.

Currently, Delhi has been operating 7,001 public buses, the highest by any government, under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and DIMT. During CWG 2010, Delhi had about 6,000 buses after which the feet kept depleting and only from 2020, the numbers have been on a steady rise.

Apart from public transport buses, Delhi in total has at least 10 million registered vehicles, the highest of all cities across India.