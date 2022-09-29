New Delhi: A ‘finer’ Graded Response Action Plan — a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation — will come into from October 1 and environment experts believe advance action this year will lead to lesser incidences of severe pollution. Earlier, GRAP would come into effect from October 15.Also Read - COVID-19 And Air Pollution: This Study Reveals Air Pollution May Increase COVID Severity, Even For Vaccinated

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body established in August 2021, for management of air quality in Delhi-NCR decided to implement GRAP early, considering suggestions from the public and experts that advance action can prevent drastic deterioration in air quality. Under the revised GRAP, curbs can be imposed on polluting activities up to three days in advance based on forecasts. Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold. This time, restrictions will be based on air quality index (AQI) values rather than PM2.5 and PM10 concentration. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances to Papon's Humnava at Delhi's Connaught Place, Internet Praises Him | Watch

In Delhi, officials said the environment department will be using the new real-time source apportionment system which will help ascertain the contribution of all pollution sources in real time. The green war room will monitor violations and redress complaints and grievances in keeping with the practice being followed for the last two years. Also Read - Congress President Election; Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Party President Poll

DELHI AIR POLLUTION AND REVISED GRAP: 10 POINTS