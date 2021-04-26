New Delhi: Delhi govt has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people: CM Arvind Kejriwal Also Read - Water Supply Affected in Various Parts of Delhi

One vaccine producer said that they'll provide vaccines to the state govts at Rs 400/dose & the second producer said that they'll provide at Rs 600/dose. Both of them will keep the price at Rs 150/dose for the Central govt. I hope that the prices remain the same for all: Delhi CM

I appeal to vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price to Rs 150/dose. You have an entire lifetime to earn profits. This is not the time to do that when there is a raging pandemic. I also appeal to the Central Govt to cap the price (of vaccines) if needed: Delhi CM