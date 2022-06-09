New Delhi: Attention, Delhiites! Here’s an important update for you. Water supply will remain affected in many parts of the capital on Friday due to Haryana releasing less water in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board has said. The water level in the Wazirabad pond stood at 668.7 feet as against the normal of 674.5 feet. The water supply from Haryana through the Carrier Lined Canal (CLC) and the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) is also fluctuating, the utility said on Thursday.Also Read - Around 70 Arrested For Smuggling Liquor From Delhi to UP Since April Owing to Heavy Discounts in Capital

"Besides, there is unusual floating material in the two canals which has hit the water production at Haiderpur Phase I and II, Bawana, Nangloi, Dwarka WTPs," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Operations at the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla WTPs are already hit. Water supply will remain affected till the situation improves, it said.

Water will be available at low pressure in northeast Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi, including Delhi Cantonment, and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, the DJB added.

How much water for Delhi?

Delhi requires around 1,200 MGD of water, while the DJB supplies around 950 MGD. Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals — CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) — and the Yamuna (65 MGD).

CLC and the DSB are supplied water from Hathni Kund via Munak canal and Bhakra Beas Management Board. Besides, Delhi receives 253 MGD from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and 90 MGD is drawn from ranney wells and tube wells installed across the city.

(With PTI inputs)