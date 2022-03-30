New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted a severe heatwave for the national capital on Wednesday and Thursday with the maximum temperature likely to hit the 40-degree mark. Giving details, the IMD officials told news agency PTI that a prolonged dry spell has led to ‘severe’ hot weather conditions in northwest India.Also Read - International Flights: Vistara To Operate Daily Flights From Delhi to London From May 1 | Full Schedule Here

“The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue during the next four to five days,” the IMD said. Also Read - Four People Trapped In Sewer Line In Delhi’s Rohini, NDRF Team Reaches Spot For Rescue Operation

For the plain regions, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. According to the IMD, a severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 degrees. Also Read - Mercury Rising: Jammu's Maximum Temp Touches 37.3°C, Breaks 76-year-old Record

On Tuesday, several parts of the national capital reeled under severe heatwave conditions and eight weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, with the mercury at Narela, Pitampura and the Sports Complex station crossing the 41-degree mark.

Apart from this, the IMD also stated that another spell of heat wave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to 5.

According to the non-profit green think tank Climate Trends, maximum temperatures in the second half of March have witnessed a rise in the last three years.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30 last year. The all-time highest maximum temperature in March (40.6 degrees Celsius) was recorded on March 31, 1945.