Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to avoid some major routes in the city today at various points during the day due to some special traffic arrangements. These routes including major roads in Central Delhi will not be available for some time during the morning and afternoon.Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Bus Routes Restricted Around Dhaula Kuan; Heavy Congestion At Shanti Path, Ashoka Road. Details Here

SEE DELHI TRAFFIC ALERTS HERE:

The traffic will not be able to pass through these areas from 08:45 AM to 09:45 AM on September 06, 2022: Citizens are urged to avoid SP Marg, Teen Murti Round About, Kautilya Round About, Akbar Road, Krishna Menon Marg, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg and W-point due to special traffic arrangements. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Police Advices Commuters To Avoid These Routes On August 4. Check Details Here

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid SP Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, Akbar Road, Krishna Menon Marg, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg and W-point from 0845 hrs to 0945 hrs due to special traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 6, 2022

Also Read - Monsoon is Here, at Last! Delhiites Rejoice With Chai-Pakodas As Rains Bring Relief From Scorching Heat

The Traffic Police also urged the travellers to avoid the following roads from 10:50 AM to 11:40 AM today: SP Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, Akbar Road, R/A MLNP, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, R/A Windsor Place, Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon due to special traffic arrangements.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid SP Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, Akbar Road, R/A MLNP, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, R/A Windsor Place, Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon from 1050 hrs to 1140 hrs due to special traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 6, 2022



The traffic police urged the travellers to avoid SP Marg, Teen Murti, Kautilya Round About, Akbar Road, MLNP Round About, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, Windsor Place Round About, Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon from 02:25 PM to 02:45 PM on September 06, 2022 due to special traffic arrangements.

Traffic Alert

Kindly avoid SP Marg, R/A Teen Murti, R/A Kautilya, Akbar Road, R/A MLNP, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, R/A Windsor Place, Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon from 1425 hrs to 1445 hrs due to special traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 6, 2022

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged travellers not to take the above mentioned routes today, 06 September, 2022 at specified timings in order to avoid inconveniences.