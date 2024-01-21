Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Traffic Diversions In Delhi On Jan 22? Know Details

Will there be traffic diversions in New Delhi on account of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024? Here's all you need to know about the latest traffic update in Delhi...

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Jan 22

New Delhi: The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, scheduled to be held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22 is less than a day away. Not just Ayodhya but the entire nation is celebrating the Consecration Ceremony and there have been chants of Lord Rama across the country. Several states have declared complete of half-day holidays, dry days and closure of educational institutions on account of the Pran Pratishtha. Ahead of the Consecration Ceremony, traffic updates have also been announced in Ayodhya; will there be traffic diversions in Delhi on January 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha? Here’s what we know so far…

Delhi Traffic Update For January 22 Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

As mentioned earlier, a common question in the minds of people are whether there is a traffic advisory issued for the residents of New Delhi, for January 22, i.e. the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. For your information, so far, no traffic advisory for Jan 22 has been issued by Delhi Traffic Police and a Times Now report has quoted Chinmoy Biswal, Additional CP- Traffic, Delhi as saying, “There would be no specific traffic diversion on January 22 in Delhi but we would be deploying sufficient no. of traffic personnel along the routes where devotees are expected to gather.”

Vigilant checks will also be kept at expected places of traffic including the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and the Hanuman Mandir in ISBT so that there is smooth traffic movement and safety of the devotees coming here to worship and offer prayers.

Section 144 Imposed In New Delhi

Keeping in mind the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26, Section 144 has been declared in the New Delhi district from January 18 to February 15, 2024, i.e. for a duration of 29 days. A specific traffic advisory in Delhi for Pran Pratishtha may not have been issued but one for Republic Day has been issued, for both road and air traffic. Section 144 has also been declared in Gautam Buddha Nagar from January 21 to January 26, 2024.

States like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Goa have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on January 22; quite a few states have also declared a ‘Dry Day’ on January 22. Central government hospitals in Delhi, offices, institutions, and industrial establishments have been given a half-day leave will 2:30 PM on account of the Consecration Ceremony.

