Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Satsang Program TODAY; Check Dates, Timings, Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: The national capital of India is one of the biggest, busiest and most popular cities of the country and the people of this city are always on the move. One problem that all Delhites are tired of and are fed-up, is the infamous Delhi Traffic. To ensure smooth travel within the city, the Delhi Traffic Police keeps updating the public with alerts and advisories. In a latest update, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police for today, on account of the Radha Saomi Satsang Beas Satsang Programme. Take a look at the timings or duration for which the traffic will remain affected, the areas that will have restrictions and the routes that you must avoid to avoid traffic jams and diversions…

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Dates And Timings

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the Satsang Programme of the Radha Saomi Satsang Beas group. This programme is being organised on three days – March 1, March 2 and March 3, 2024 and therefore, the traffic advisory will be in place, on all these three days. The traffic will be regulated on these Satsang days from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Route To Avoid

Take a look at the roads in Delhi, that will remain more crowded than usual and therefore should be avoided by the general public, as per the traffic advisory issued..

Aurobindo Marg

Mandi Road

100 Feet Road Junction

Andheria Road

Main Chhatarpur Road

Dera Road

Y Point Chhatarpur

Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road

Mehrauli-Badarpur Road

CDR Chowk

Anuvrat Marg

Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg

Bharat Mines Road

Bandh Road

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions, Instructions To Be Followed

Apart from the busy roads that you must avoid, also take a look at the traffic-related instructions and diversions listed by the Delhi Traffic Police..

Devotees reaching the Radha Saomi Satsang Beas Complex from Faridabad and Gurugram, must use the Dera Border.

On Bhati Mines, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and SSN Marg, the movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be affected and regulated.

Emergency vehicles will be cleared of the traffic and are advised to take the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road instead of the Dera and Mandi Road.

Above-mentioned routes must be avoided by the public to ensure smooth traffic and they must also try to use public transport, especially Metro Services.

The general public has also been advised to take ample buffer time while travelling since the diversions and traffic restrictions may cause delay.

