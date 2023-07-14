Home

Delhi Traffic Advisory: From ITO to Dhaula Kuan, List of Roads to Avoid as Several Areas Still Waterlogged

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Police said movement of traffic has been restricted from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate due to rise in water level of Yamuna river.

Police said the traffic movement on Vikas Marg towards ITO is impacted due to the overflow of flood water.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Even though the water level in Yamuna river has decreased, several parts of the national capital are still waterlogged and commuters are facing difficult as many were seen pushing their motorcycles through the waters on ITO road and massive traffic snarl was witnessed at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction.

The water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at a level slightly lower than that recorded at 9 AM. For the convenience of the commuters, Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued fresh traffic advisories to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic.

For the past few days, the national capital is grappling with a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in northern states and increased flow of the Yamuna river.

“Movement of traffic is restricted from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate due to rise in water level of Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said in the advisory.

Check Delhi Traffic Advisory:

From Vikas Marg to ITO: Police said the traffic movement on Vikas Marg towards ITO is impacted due to the overflow of flood water. Commuters should avoid this route and instead take the NH 24 route via Akshardham – Nizamuddin – ITO to reach their destinations.

From NH48 near Shiv Murti: Because of the flood water, the service lane of NH48 near Shiv Murti is currently closed and commuters need to avoid this stretch and seek alternative routes to minimize delays.

NH-48 (Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur): Traffic movement has been affected on the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to the movement of Kanwad on the National Highway and a breakdown of a MGV on Gurgaon Road Flyover opposite Subroto Park. Commuters are recommended to avoid this stretch.

India Gate: Currently, the road repair work is going on at C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, which will impair traffic movement. Commuters need to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternate routes if possible.

