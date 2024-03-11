Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Dwarka Expressway Inauguration Today: Check Timing, List of Routes to Avoid

Delhi Traffic Advisory: In the traffic advisory, the Delhi Police urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions were imposed in many areas of Dwarka of the national capital on Monday for inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. The development comes as PM Modi will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic police said the movement of the vehicles will be regulated in the area from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: List of Routes to Avoid

Several other routes where traffic will be regulated include Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: List of Roads to be Regulated

Dhulsiras Chowk

Sector 8/9 Xing

D.G.S/ Carmel Chowk, Sector-20

Janki Chowk Near Police Station, Sector-23

Pochanpur Flyover, Sector-23 Chowk

Near Transport Authority Office, Sector-21

Dwarka Metro Station and Pacific Mall Cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli

Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.

Check Full Advisory Here

Delhi Police said the daily commuters who are heading to railway stations, hospitals, and ISBT should leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on the route.

Moreover, the general public should park their vehicles only at designated parking lots and follow the directions of traffic personnel.

Apart from this, Delhi Traffic Police also advised the public to visit their website or social media for updates or call 8750871493, 1095, or 011-25844444 for more information.

The Delhi Police also asked commuters to use public transport to help decongest roads.

