Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Shobha Yatra, Check Routes To Avoid Today

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Shobha Yatra today; there are some restrictions for the coming days also. Check routes to avoid..

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

New Delhi: Delhi is one of the busiest and most populated cities of India and one problem of the national capital, that every resident deals with, is the traffic. Delhi Traffic Police is extremely agile and keeps the city’s residents updated about latest traffic restrictions, diversions and alternative routes so that the residents have a convenient travel experience. Today, on February 6, 2024 Shobha Yatra is being conducted from 10:00 AM. Keeping this Shobha Yatra in mind, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a Traffic Advisory; check the advisory to know the routes you must avoid, what are the other restrictions and the alternate routes that you must use…

Shobha Yatra: Delhi Traffic Advisory For Today

As mentioned earlier, a Shobha Yatra is being organised in the national capital today. The Shobha Yatra will start from the Udasin Asram at JLN Marg and will return to the same spot via Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road and the Kamla Market Roundabout. Traffic restrictions have been announced and the above-mentioned routes must be avoided from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The same has been mentioned in a social media post by the Delhi Traffic Police on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Delhi Traffic Advisory From 2 PM-6 PM Today

Apart from the traffic restrictions because of the Shobha Yatra, which will be there from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, traffic restrictions have also been imposed from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the city, because of the events taking place in Hauz Khas and Saket. A Gaudiya Mission Religious Nagar Sankirtan is being organised which will have about 20 vehicles and 300 people attending; a Survivors Day Programme for Kids and General Public is also taking place with 200 attendees and 100 vehicles. The areas in Delhi which will be affected because of these events will be Shri Krishna Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Marg, Press Enclave Marg near DLF Mall and the Aurbindo Marg form Yusuf Sarai to Chaudhary Dalip Singh Cut.

