Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Startup Mahakumbh Event Today: Check List Of Routes To Avoid

Check Delhi Traffic Advisory Today

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions were imposed in the national capital due to the Startup Mahakumbh event which is being hosted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industries on Wednesday. The event is expected to draw large crowd starting from 7 AM till 9 PM. To keep the traffic in place and order, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters and suggested alternative routes to bypass potential traffic congestion.

Check Full List of Traffic Restriction

Delhi police said in the advisory that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg. The cars parked on the above roads shall be towed away.

Check Traffic Diversion Details

Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg Crossing

Q-Point

Roundabout Man Singh Road

Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road

KG Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

Roundabout Mandi House



Delhi Traffic Advisory: List of Routes to Avoid

Bhairon Marg

Purana Quila Road

Shershah Road

Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road

C-Hexagon, India Gate

PM Modi To Address Startup Mahakumbh

PM Modi will address entrepreneurs and all stakeholders at the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ on Wednesday. He said that India’s strides in the world of startups have been phenomenal in the last few years.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “At 10:30 AM tomorrow, I will be speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh, a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of Startups, innovators, and upcoming entrepreneurs. India’s strides in the world of Startups have been phenomenal in the last few years.”

Startup Mahakhumbh 2024 commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 18 According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, with the resounding theme of ‘Bharat Innovates,’ the event aims to serve as a catalyst for innovation, networking, and growth opportunities across various sectors.

Startup Mahakumbh, India’s largest and first-of-its-kind startup event, registered record participation, serving as a vibrant platform for all stakeholders in the Indian startup ecosystem. The confluence of stakeholders and experts is expected to help further develop emerging sectors like DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, AI, Gaming, etc, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

