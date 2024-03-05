Home

News

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued In View Of Women’s Premier League (WPL); Check Dates, Restrictions Announced

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued In View Of Women’s Premier League (WPL); Check Dates, Restrictions Announced

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police in view of the Tata Women's Premier League (WPL) for March 9-13, March 15 and March 17. Take a look at the diversions and restrictions announced...

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: Delhi is one of the biggest, most populated cities of India and the people here are always on the go. One thing that has troubled every Delhite, is the infamous Delhi Traffic that results in long traffic jams, for hours, taking hours to cover the smallest of distances. To ensure smooth travel for commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police keeps issuing Traffic Advisories and diversions-restrictions. In a latest update, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced a traffic advisory for a few days, in lieu of the Tata Women’s Premier League- 2024 (WPL). What are the dates of the traffic advisory and what are the routes that you must avoid in the national capital, read to know…

Trending Now

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For WPL, Check Dates

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Traffic Police in view of the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL). This advisory is issued for days from March 5 to March 13, March 15 and March 17, 2024. The matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and restrictions have been imposed for the areas around the match venue.

You may like to read

WPL Traffic Advisory For Delhi: Diversions, Routes To Avoid

In a statement on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) said, “The cricket matches of Tata Women’s Premier League -2024 (WPL) are scheduled from 05th March 2024 to 13th March, 15th March and 17th March 2024 at Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi. For the convenience of general public and security reason, certain traffic restrictions are imposed in and around the stadium.” Take a look at the diversions and routes that you must avoid…

Traffic restrictions on Bahadursahh Zafar Marg and the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg.

Buses and heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited on the following roads – from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Marg and from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

The above-mentioned roads must be avoided by the commuters on the days of the match, from 4:30 PM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

Traffic jams can be expected on the routes – Rajghat to JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate,JLN Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate.

In the proximity of the stadium, there is limited car parking but only for labeled vehicles and therefore car parking label on the windscreen with vehicle number is mandatory.

If you are a match spectator and are coming with a car parking labeled-car, you must take the Ring Road, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg or the Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

Parking on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover is prohibited on match days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.