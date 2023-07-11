Home

Delhi Traffic Advisory June 11: Vehicular Movement Restricted At Pragati Maidan, Gandhi Nagar, India Gate; Check Alternate Routes

Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for Public/Traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river.

New Delhi: Due to incessant rains, some roads in Delhi have been affected by water logging, fallen trees and potholes, causing traffic snarls for commuters. The Delhi traffic police on Tuesday issued an updated traffic advisory for different parts of the city, urging commuters to carefully plan their journeys. The traffic police said that the iron bridge on Pusta road in Gandhi Nagar will remain closed till further orders, while at the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the traffic movement will be restricted. Additionally, the traffic police also reported a road cave-in near the Shershah road cut on C-Hexagon, India Gate, leading to disruptions in traffic movement.

The city has seen more rain than it usually does over the whole of July. According to IMD data, the city usually gets 195.8 mm of rainfall in July. But between Saturday and Sunday morning, it received 153 mm or rain — breaking a 41-year-record for the most amount of rain received in 24 hours. On Sunday alone, it saw 105.8 mm of rain.

Traffic Alert

Movement of traffic will remain restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/qPOy2AOboX — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 11, 2023

Delhi Traffic Advisory June 11: Check Routes To Avoid

Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Delhi due to overturned a truck near Dwarka link road cut. Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for Public/Traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river. Movement of traffic will remain restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/fIVs9E8YrQ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 11, 2023

Traffic congestion and waterlogging were also reported in parts Maharani Bagh Bus Stand, Nangloi Flyover, Mathura Road, Ring Road, Kapashera Chowk, Sarita Vihar, Bhairon Marg, JLN Stadium, Pragati Maidan, Civil Lines, Motilal Nehru Marg, Sunehri Bagh, Central Secretariat, Teen Murti, Satya Niketan, Chanakyapuri and RML hospital, the data showed.

