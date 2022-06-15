New Delhi: In the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day in a money-laundering probe, traffic movement will be affected on several central Delhi roads. To avoid travel chaos and inconvenience to people, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory mentioning the routes to be avoided due to special arrangements.Also Read - Congress ED March: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Commuters To Avoid Some Road

Full List of Roads to be Avoided Today

Avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs.

Avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to spl arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement here.

Commuters are advised to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurgaon road between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm due to special traffic arrangements.

The special traffic arrangement would restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

Meanwhile, after the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald matter on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Gandhi was questioned for 9-hour yesterday about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Advises Commuters To Avoid THESE Roads In View Of Special Arrangements. Check Deets Here