Delhi Traffic Advisory: Restrictions Imposed in City For Republic Day Parade Rehearsal Today, List of Routes to Avoid

Delhi Traffic Advisory: According to the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police, no vehicular movement is allowed on Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 7 AM to 11.30 AM on Wednesday.

Republic Day 2024: Traffic advisories have been issued to ensure the smooth functioning of the parades.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in the national capital for Republic Day Parade rehearsal on Wednesday. In this regard, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city.

As per the traffic advisory, no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 7 AM to 11.30 AM on Wednesday.

“Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024,” Delhi Traffic Police said.

Delhi Traffic Police tweets, "Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 07.00 Hrs to 11.30 Hrs on 10-01-2024." pic.twitter.com/QWAUAZkqNI — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Emmanuel Macron to be Chief Guest

This time, French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Interestingly, this is the sixth time that a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

As part of the grand event on January 26, the India Air Force said women Agniveer Vayu soldiers will participate in its contingent for the Republic Day parade this year.

All-Women Contingents Part Of R-Day Celebration

The Air Force said that two all-women contingents of the Defence forces are also scheduled to march at the Republic Day parade this year. “One contingent, including 144 personnel, would have all women soldiers, including 60 from the Army and the remaining from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy,” IAF said in a statement.

This contingent would include women Agniveer soldiers who would be from the Navy and Air Force.

Giving some glimpses of women Agniveer Vayu soldiers on X (formerly known as Twitter) the IAF said “Proud to wear the blues. Proud to march together. Proud to be a part of Republic Day 2024.”

No Change Of Guard Ceremony

In the meantime, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement said there will be no change of guard ceremony between January 13 and 27, due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony.

For the general information, the change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguards (PBGs) to take charge.

“The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 13 and 27, 2024 (i.e. January 13, 20 and 27) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony,” it said in a statement.

