Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory As Tikri Border Is Completely Shut, Check Routes To Avoid

Even after the Farmers Protest has been suspended for two days, the Tikri Border remains completely shut. Apart from that, a traffic advisory has also been issued for the national capital, by the Delhi Traffic Police...

New Delhi: More than 14,000 farmers resumed their Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March on February 21 after being disappointed with their discussions with the Central Government. However, a day after the protest, the farmers have again announced the suspension of their march for two days but still, the Tikri Border is completely shut and other traffic restrictions are also in place. Amid the closure of the Delhi Borders, the traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for all Delhites, which must be followed to avoid long hours of traffic jams. Read further to check the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police and the routes that you must avoid..

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the national capital, specifically for the borders of the city. The advisory specifies that the traffic will remain heavy and affected at the Jheel Kurd, Mandi and Aarya Nagar Border, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund and Karni Singh Shooting Range. This is because forces have been deployed at these points for picketing and/or checking amid the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March.

Delhi Borders Completely Closed

As per the advisory, the Delhi Borders that are not entertaining any traffic and are completely closed, arr National Highway-44 (NH-44) beyond the Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Jharoda Border and Dhansa Border. General traffic is not allowed on these borders. The traffic going to and coming from Haryana has been diverted through the Singhu School Toll, Zero Palla, Saboli, Piao Maniyari, Lampu and Safiyabad. On these diverted routes, the traffic is allowed but its heavy due to the checking process. However, two lanes on the NH-24and NH-9 of the Ghazpur Border and DND are open for the public.

Traffic Advisory Due to the deployment of picket/checking at various borders of Delhi, traffic is affected. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/13t42R3caj — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 21, 2024

Speaking of diversions as per the Delhi Traffic Advisory, traffic going to Haryana on the NH-44and reaching Apsara Border/Maharajpur, Loni Border, Sabhapur Border or Sonia Vihar Border, will have to face different diversions. If you are travelling towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Gurugram, Jhajjar or on a similar route via the Rohtak Road or the Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, you will have to face diversions. Diversions are also for those coming from Dhaula Kuan side towards Gurugram, coming from Gurugram side on NH-8, from Kapashera Border or Bajghera Border.

According to the advisory, “Goods vehicles will not be allowed from Najafgarh towards Kapashera Chowk on the Najafgarh Bijwasan Road. General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel delployed at all intersections and remain updated through the Delhi Traffic Police website, facebook page, twitter handle, instagram page, whatsapp number and/or helpline numbers.”

