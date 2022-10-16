Delhi: Delhi folks attention! Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol to held at Pragati Maidan, police said on Sunday. Delegations from 195 countries will attend the event, they said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on October 18 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21. According to the traffic advisory, the delegates will stay in seven hotels and travel to Pragati Maidan, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport routes will be affected from October 18 to October 21.Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid on Oct 11

Various traffic measures will be put in place to ensure smooth transportation for the delegates. The traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter delays and may wish to consider alternative routes during the period specified. Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Entry Restricted in THESE Routes. Deets Here

ROADS TO AVOID IN DELHI FROM OCTOBER 18-21

Ashoka Road

Janpath

Firoz Shah Road

Barakhamba Road

Sikandra Road

Mathura Road

Bhairon Road

Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Massive Traffic Jam Amid Dussehra Celebrations, Vehicular Movement Affected in Many Areas

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg,

Maharishi Raman Marg

Bhisma Pitamah Marg

Sardar Patel Marg,

Dhaula Kuan Flyover,

Gurgaon Road,

Mehram Nagar Tunnel,

Aerocity and T3 Approach Road

“Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro trains for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi district,” the advisory said.