Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check Road Restrictions, Affected Metro Routes, Instructions Issued For ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Event

Meri Mati Mera Desh- Amrit Kalash Yatra Event In Delhi: Take a look at the traffic restrictions, diversions, affected metro routes and instructions by Delhi Traffic Police amid the event.

New Delhi: ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh- Amrit Kalash Yatra’ Event is being organised at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on the occasion of ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s birth anniversary. A two-day event, it started on October 30 and today, on October 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be gracing the event with his presence. For this event, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory, about all the restrictions/diversions, the metro routes that people must avoid in the city and general instructions with respect to travel; the travel restrictions will remain from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM and ‘whenever necessary’. Take a look at the latest Delhi Traffic Advisory issued for today..

Meri Mati Mera Desh Event: Traffic Regulations

According to the official Traffic Advisory issued by Delhi Police, ‘the movement of traffic will be regulated/diverted accordingly from the adjoining roads/stretches to Vijay Chowk on 30 & 31.10.2023 between 0900Hrs to 2100Hrs/also as and when required.’ The routes that will have restrictions/diversions are- Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg Roundabout (R/A), R/A Patel Chowk, Bhinder Point Junction, R/A GPO, Aurbindo Chowk, R/A RML, Q Point, R/A GRG, R/A MLNP, R/A Mandi House, R/A RGM, R/A Firoz Shah/Ashoka Road, R/A Rajaji Marg, R/A Firoz Shah Marg/KG Marg, R/A MAR Janpath, Mahadev Road, R/A Rajender Prasad/Janpath, R/A Patel Chowk, A Point, W Point.

Traffic Advisory In view of ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ at Vijay Chowk on October 30 & 31, 2023, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/BD77nZ83Zs — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 29, 2023

Meri Mati Mera Desh: Affected Metro Routes

According to the official advisory, ‘it is expected that there will be rush in Delhi Metro Routes especially Yellow and Violet lines. However, boarding/deboarding at the below mentioned stations is expected to be witness heavy foor fall, hence travel shall be planned accordingly.’ The routes mentioned in the advisory are- Sultanpur,Ghitorni, Qutab Minar, Central Sec, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Guru Dronacharya, IFFCO Chowk, Arjan Garh and Udyog Bhawan.

Delhi Police Issues Instructions For General Public

People are advised to use public transport vehicles instead of their own vehicles to decongest the roads. People are advised to avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance in normal flow of traffic. The commutersgoing to Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Parliament House, South Block, North Block, Central Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate, etc. should leave their spot with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Follow the traffic rules and regulations. Cooperate and support the police personnel present on duty. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police immediately.

