‘YashoBhoomi’ Inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Commuters; Check Details

Traffic is likely to be affected as PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Expo Centre named 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka on Sunday.

New Delhi: The traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory for commuters as vehicular movement is likely to be affected NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala in southwest Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, ‘YashoBhoomi’ on Sunday.

Check out the advisory issued by the traffic police below:

Nirmal Dham Nala route:

As per the advisory, the route from National Highway-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day and commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala).

“The commuters are advised to take alternate route for Najafgarh from NH-8: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road, for NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka: Take left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk towards Dwarka Sector-23 and can use Road No 224,” the advisory said.

Gurugram to Dwarka:

For Gurugram from Dwarka, the commuters are advised to take the Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli village while residents of Dwarka sub-city and west Delhi can use Palam Flyover to reach their destinations.

“For Gurugram from Dwarka: Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli village and can use Najafgarh Bijwasan Road. The residents of Dwarka sub-city and west Delhi can use Palam Flyover to reach their destinations. In order to minimise problems, general public are advised to plan their journey in advance,” the advisory said.

‘YashoBhoomi’ Expo Centre- A work of art

PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICEC), named ‘YashoBhoomi’, in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

Noting that it is PM Modi’s vision of having a world class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country, officials said the operationalisation of YashoBhoomi at Dwarka will be a big boost to the exercise.

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh sq m and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh sq m, it will find its place among the world’s largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities, they said.

YashoBhoomi also offers one of the largest exhibition halls in the world. It consists of materials and objects inspired from Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound absorbent metal cylinders, lit up patterned walls, the officials said.

It also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100 per cent wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, rooftop solar panels and its campus has received Green Cities Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), they said.

It will also be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

