Traffic Chaos In Parts Of Delhi Amid AAP Protest. Check Routes To Avoid Here

The AAP is staging nationwide protests against Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

Delhi Traffic Affected Due To AAP Protests: The Aam Aadmi Party is staging protests in several areas across Delhi following the arrest of the Deputy Chief Minister in the alleged excise policy scam. The AAP is staging nationwide protests against Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

List Of Affected Areas, Routes To Avoid

Traffic chaos was witnessed near ITO and other nearby areas after the Delhi Police on Monday closed the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg for vehicular movement in the wake of a protest.

Traffic was also moving at a slow pace near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters at the CGO complex due to barricades put up by the police.

There is heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force and police personnel outside both the BJP and AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Meanwhile, Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory for the routes to be avoided due to special arrangments made. Traffic will remain affected on DDU Marg in the carriageway from Minto Road towards ITO and vice-versa due to special traffic arrangements. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch.

Heavy traffic was reported on Rani Jhansi Road due to special traffic arrangements at Idgaah.

